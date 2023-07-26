DFFE dismisses green lobbyists’ appeal against Karpowership SA

Edited- Karpowership SA’s Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMI4P) projects, have been given a boost towards finalisation .

This follows the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) dismissal of the green lobbyists’ appeal challenging the condonation granted to Karpowership SA for the late submission of its final Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAr) in Richard’s Bay.

This action also follows on from a similar decision where the DFFE has upheld the appeal of Karpowership SA against the refusal of its Section 47C application for Saldanha Bay on 23 May 2023. Karpowership SA will now move forward with its public participation process followed by the submission of the final EIAr.

In light of these decisions, Karpowership SA will continue to work on finalising its EIAs through public participation processes that will include a generic Environmental Management Programmes (EMPr) as directed.



Throughout extensive engagements with Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA), TNPA and Karpowership SA jointly agreed on five out of the six vessel locations across the three project sites.



Regarding the Port of Ngqura (Coega)… After being notified that the initial Powership location was unavailable, due to TNPA’s proposed port expansion and liquid bulk terminal plans, Karpowership SA and TNPA are currently undergoing an extensive process, including regular engagements to reach an amicable solution in TNPA allocating another suitable location for the Powerships to be moored.



Karpowership SA will work together with TNPA to make all the projects happen and believes that these projects will bring tremendous economic development to the area. Due to the change in Powership location, Karpowership SA will re-start the Environmental Application process for Port of Ngqura for the new vessel positions in keeping with the regulatory requirements.



While the finalisation of the EIA processes is ongoing at this time, Karpowership SA remains fully committed to playing its part in progressing the commercial agreements – together with the IPP office – to provide a stable, cleaner, reliable electricity supply to the businesses and communities that so urgently need it through its projects in Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and the Port of Ngqura.

About Karpowership

Karpowership SA is a South African company jointly owned by Powergroup SA (Pty) Ltd, a 100% black owned, women empowered South African company and Karpowership, which owns and operates 5200MW floating power plants across Africa, the Caribbean and Asia.

The three Karpowership SA projects will be able to provide enough power to South Africa to eliminate one full stage of load shedding.

The project will invest a minimum of R18 billion directly into local economies, including contributions to skills transfer and socio-economic improvement, local suppliers, SME and women-empowered enterprise development, and Karpowership SA will recruit and develop local staff throughout the life of the contract.