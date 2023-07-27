Badly burnt body found in bushes in PE, cops seek assistance

Edited by Bev Mortimer- The SAPS says a body burnt beyond recognition , suspected to be that of Ayanda Dupa-Emenaha, aged 35, was found on 25 July at 3.30 pm in bushes on the old Coega road. in Gqeberha/PE.

The body was found about 30 metres away from where Ayanda’s vehicle was found by SAPS with the assistance of the K9 Rescue Unit the day before at 12.45 am.

The SAPS says Ayanda left her work at 5.30 pm and dropped off a co-worker in Rink Street. She allegedly indicated to her friend she was going to Westborne Road before going home.

But she never arrived home. A missing person report was opened at SAPS Humewood on 24 July.

Although it is suspected the body burnt beyond recognition may be that of the Ayanda, police will do a DNA analysis to confirm. Circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unknown at this stage and police are investigating a murder case.

SAPS Colonel, Priscilla Naidu, says SAPS Humewood detectives are seeking the community’s assistance with any information relating to the disappearance and death of the Gqeberha woman whose body was found in bushes.

Anyone who can assist with any information relating to this incident, is asked to contact SAPS Humewood, D/Const Ridwaan Baatjies on 073 130 3018 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.