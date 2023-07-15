Cops seize +R170k-worth conophytum , 2 suspects arrested

Edited by Bev Mortimer-Following a road block on N7 road from Port Nolloth to Springbok and a search of a vehicle, two bags containing 11229 of conophytum with an estimated street value of R168 435 were seized.

Conophytum plants, a type of cactus, are endangered and protected plants in South Africa.

Police said, acting on info received about the pair travelling with protected plants, the suspects were apprehended on 13 July on the N7 road near Okiep by a multiple disciplinary team comprising of Springbok DPCI, Upington Counter Narcotics, Steinkopf SAPS and Namakwa Public Order Policing. Plus three cellphones and the vehicle used for the commission of a crime were seized.

Both suspects are in Springbok Police cells pending their first court appearance before Springbok Magistrate Court on 17 July for contravention of Section 57 of the National Environmental Management-Biodiversity (Nemba) Act 10 of 2004.