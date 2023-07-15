Man arrested in PE for attempted murder of a security guard

–Edited by Bev Mortimer- Three Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Metro (NMBM) newly appointed police members made a successful arrest yesterday of a man suspected of attempted murder and of robbery of a security officer yesterday.

The NMBM says the three officers swiftly responded to a report that two men were on the run from a robbery scene towards flats in Gordon Terrace.”While approaching the men, the suspects ran away, the officers gave chase and managed to catch one of the suspects.

Upon investigation, the suspect admitted he and his accomplice had been involved in a crime and showed the members where the firearm of the Atlas security officer was hidden. The firearm was recovered in a block of flats in Central hidden under a mattress,” explained.

Then while making their way to the Humewood Police Station the officers received details of the robbery and attempted murder of an Altas security officer who had been rushed to hospital.



The 26 year-old suspect was detained at the Humewood Police Station and is expected to appear in court on Monday.



“This brave act from our members prevented more loss of life because of the fact that an illegal firearm and ammunition is off the streets. As the Metro Police Department, we are commending the courage, bravery and vigilance of our members,” Metro Police Deputy Commissioner Advocate Andrew Moses said.