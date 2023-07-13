World’s best surfers dominate at JBay Open

-Edited-The Corona Open J-Bay World Surf League (WSL) 2023 Championship Tour (CT) and completed the Men’s Opening Round of competition on the first day of the event’s window period.

The world’s best surfers dominated the opening round and put on an exciting show with power surfing and radical maneuvers both in and above the lip at the Corona JBay opening day today at Jeffreys Bay’s Supertubes.



However, onshore winds picked up just before the last heat of the round, forcing event officials to call the competition off for the rest of the day. The next call will be on Friday, July 14 at 7:45 a.m. GMT+2 for a possible 8:05 am. start.

Griffin Colapinto of the United States surfs in Heat 3 of the Opening Round at the Corona Open J-Bay on July 13, 2023 at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa. (Photo by Alan Van Gysen/World Surf League)



Winner and three-time runner-up this season on tour, Griffin Colapinto (USA) continued to show an incredible run of form in his opening heat at J-Bay. The Californian started with a classic approach on the wave face on his first wave for a 7.67 (out of a possible 10) and launched into a massive straight air for an excellent 8.50 later in the heat to post a convincing win into the Round of 16.

Filipe (BRA to the right of Jordy Smith, (RSA) left, – Photo: Makai Kabot



The current World No.1 Filipe Toledo (BRA) came out victorious in an epic clash with Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) and local wildcard Adin Masencamp (RSA). Winner twice in the past on the long rights of Jeffreys Bay, the Brazilian showed confidence in his approach as he waited a long time for his first wave but made sure to convert with powerful rail surfing in the lip to distance himself from his opponents.



“It’s pretty slow but when the wave comes it’s perfect,” Toledo said. “I knew I’d have opportunities so I stayed patient and it paid off. I felt at my 100% in that heat, no pain, no bubbles or lack of confidence so it felt really good>”

Former World Champions Italo Ferreira (BRA), John John Florence (HAW) and Gabriel Medina (BRA) were also standouts in the air. Ferreira and Florence went on a nail-biting matchup, eventually going Florence’s way for a spot into the Round of 16. All three surfers currently sitting outside the Top 5, need a big result in the last two events of the regular season for a chance to fight for the ultimate crown at the Rip Curl WSL Finals later this year.



Brazil’s Joao Chianca (BRA) and Yago Dora (BRA) also made their way into the Round of 16 with wins in their debut performance in this event. Dora turned the heat with seconds on the clock with an insane backhand rotation landed perfectly for a near-perfect 9.27.



Out of the current WSL Top 5, only World No.3 Ethan Ewing (AUS) failed to advance in first out of the Opening Round and will need to battle it out in the Elimination Round when the event resumes.



Indonesia’s first surfer on tour Rio Waida (INA) has been turning heads in his first season and continued to do so today as he dispatched Ewing and tour veteran Caio Ibelli (BRA) in the Opening Round. The feisty regular foot was extremely patient in the lineup but once up on the board, his energy was transparent as he posted a 7.50 and 6.60 on his only two waves ridden.

Adin Masencamp of South Africa surfs in Heat 4 of the Opening Round at the Corona Open J-Bay on July 13, 2023 at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa. (Photo by Alan Van Gysen/World Surf League)



South Africans Struggle to Find Rhythm on Home Turf…

Event wildcard Adin Masencamp (RSA), J-Bay local Matthew McGillivray (RSA) and tour standout Jordy Smith (RSA) all failed to advance in first and will have to battle it out in the Elimination Round when the event continues. McGillivray came only .34 short of an advancing spot in his battle with Medina.

They will face Ethan Ewing (AUS), Barron Mamiya (HAW) and Caio Ibelli (BRA) respectively in their next heat to keep their campaign alive in their home country.

Corona Open J-Bay Men’s Opening Round Results:

HEAT 1: Joao Chianca (BRA) 11.50 DEF. Seth Moniz (HAW) 10.17, Barron Mamiya (HAW) 6.37

HEAT 2: Rio Waida (INA) 14.10 DEF. Ethan Ewing (AUS) 11.67, Caio Ibelli (BRA) 9.17

HEAT 3: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 16.17 DEF. Liam O’Brien (AUS) 8.26, Kelly Slater (USA) 7.44

HEAT 4: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 15.27 DEF. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 14.33, Adin Masencamp (RSA) 9.43

HEAT 5: Yago Dora (BRA) 16.27 DEF. Connor O’Leary (AUS) 13.53, Ian Gentil (HAW) 10.40

HEAT 6: John John Florence (HAW) 15.27 DEF. Italo Ferreira (BRA) 14.34, Callum Robson (AUS) 3.70

HEAT 7: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 14.00 DEF. Matthew McGillivray (RSA) 13.67, Ryan Callinan (AUS) 12.93

HEAT 8: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 12.07 DEF. Jordy Smith (RSA) 9.10, Jack Robinson (AUS) 6.93

Corona Open J-Bay Men’s Elimination Round Matchups:

HEAT 1: Ethan Ewing (AUS) vs. Adin Masencamp (RSA)

HEAT 2: Connor O’Leary (AUS) vs. Callum Robson (AUS)

HEAT 3: Jack Robinson (AUS) vs. Kelly Slater (USA)

HEAT 4: Barron Mamiya (HAW) vs. Matthew McGillivray (RSA)

HEAT 5: Ryan Callinan (AUS) vs. Seth Moniz (HAW)

HEAT 6: Caio Ibelli (BRA) vs. Jordy Smith (RSA)

HEAT 7: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Ian Gentil (HAW)

HEAT 8: Liam O’Brien (AUS) vs. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN)

Corona Open J-Bay Women’s Opening Round Matchups:

Heat 1: Molly Picklum (AUS) vs. Caitlin Simmers (USA) vs. Gabriela Bryan (HAW)

Heat 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Lakey Peterson (USA) vs. Sarah Baum (RSA)

Heat 3: Tyler Wright (AUS) vs. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) vs. Johanne Defay (FRA)

Heat 4: Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs. Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW)