The World’s Top surfers at a Press Conference

–By Makai Kabot

Photos: WSL and Makai Kabot

It was an absolute gorgeous day and the Press conference was on the second level of Casa Corona overlooking over the waves rolling through.

So the Pros, just like me, were more interested in the epic glassy waves pulling through than the press, but together we managed to focus.

The African Drumbeat dancers gave a fantastic performance on the beach for the Pros and the crowds that gathered.

JEFFREYS BAY, EASTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 12: African Drumbeat performing during the Opening Ceremony prior to the commencement of the Corona Open J-Bay on July 12, 2023 at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa. (Photo by Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League)

A main theme I noticed between the Pros is the gratitude they have to be able to come to JBay.

So we should all show our gratitude as well and visit and watch them at Jeffreys Bay.

As all events go, one started with thanks to everyone. Besides from sponsors it was special that the organisers thanked the San people that they can use their heritage land to run the competition.

The Pros who attended ( Jordy Smith, Filipe Toledo, Carissa Moore, Matthew McGillivray, Adin Masencamp and Sarah Baum) were knighted with traditional Xhosa necklaces round their necks, which was special and during this necklace performance some of the pros were laughing, acting a bit, like choking.



The new mayor of Kouga, Hattingh Bornman was most enthusiastic- giving a speech to the surfers , fairly biased to the home boys, which was great for the Saffers. He mentioned he would be taking his meetings for the week to the beach. So if you see a guy with a grin walking down the beach, beware, that’s the mayor.



On to the Pros… Filipe is looking locked in. Jordy made a joke about needing to beat Filipe when asked: “what’s it’s gonna take to win Jbay”. Filipe retorted by letting out a loud, short laugh, with the an expression on his face that was kind of saying…”not gonna happen sorry boet”.

So I’m looking forward to that showdown. Jordy’s approach is, “I’m gonna let the ball roll and see what happens”. Eve, as a surfer I struggled to decipher that one, but I think he’s letting fate decide. Which makes sense may not be in a good position battle for the top 5 battle at the end of the year.



Matthew like all the Pros is happy to be surfing JBay but is more excited he can sleep in his own bed. Hopefully he’s not gonna oversleep and miss a heat!

Adin and Sarah both wildcards) are keen to show the world their skills without any stress of points counting on the leader board.



There was a big contrast between the the mayoral team that looked satisfied and proud to be there and and the PROs wishing they were out in the waves.



In conclusion Jordy thanked all the organisers, in particular, Ari Kraak. He said he is most looking forward to hearing people cheering and drinking beers. So there’s your motivation to start by having a drink drink daily at 12pm and screaming for the Saffa boys and girls)! – Edited

