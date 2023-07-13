JBay Open started today 13 July

The opening day of competition at the Corona Open J-Bay, Stop No. 9 on the World Surf League (WSL) 2023 Championship Tour (CT), has been called ON in three-to-four foot waves at Supertubes.

JEFFREYS BAY, EASTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 13: Lineup during the Opening Round at the Corona Open J-Bay on July 13, 2022 at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa. (Photo by Alan van Gysen/World Surf League) Pumping overhead conditions greeted the Corona Open J-Bay at Supertubes, Jeffreys Bay, South Africa. JEFFREYS BAY, EASTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 15: Crowd during the Corona Open J-Bay on July 15, 2022 at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa. (Photo by Alan van Gysen/World Surf League)

The Men’s Opening Round of competition will start at 8:00 a.m. GMT +2. Women’s Opening Round of competition to follow.



The first heat of competition will feature Joao Chianca (BRA) against Barron Mamiya (HAW) and Seth Moniz (HAW). This will be Chianca’s first CT event at Jeffreys Bay and he will look to secure a good result to keep his spot in the Top 5.



Heat 2 of the Men’s Opening Round will see defending event winner and current no. 3 Ethan Ewing (AUS) up against Caio Ibelli (BRA) and Rio Waida (INA).



The women’s competition will kick off with rookie Caitlin Simmers (USA) against Molly Picklum (AUS) and Gabriela Bryan (HAW). Simmers recently climbed her way back into the Top 5 after an incredible victory at the Vivo Rio Pro and a solid result in J-Bay could see her maintain or even better her position.



Current World No 1 and five-time World Champion Carissa Moore (HAW), who already clinched a spot in the WSL Final 5, will come up in Heat 2 of the Women’s Opening Round against Lakey Petersen (USA) and South African wildcard Sarah Baum (RSA).



St Francis Chronicle will provide daily updates as we get them from official sources and our local roving surfer/photographer. Watch out for his unique photos on opening night and article about the surfers and ambiance at the opening event.