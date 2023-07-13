Five men arrested for heinous murder of 6 people

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- The SAPS in Gqeberha, aka Port Elizabeth/PE, on Tuesday this morning on charges of murder for the heinous crime of killing six people in a drug related crime.



The SAPS task team comprising of the EC Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes, Provincial Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team, National Intervention Unit (NIU) and Anti-Gang Unit arrested the five in the early hours of 13 July. The suspects, aged 21-34 old were arrested in Kwanobuhle and Arcadia in Bethelsdorp respectively.



It is alleged that at about 7.40 pm on 11 July , men entered a yard in Mdledle Street in area of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape, and shot and killed six people and injured four others.The incident is suspected by the police to be drug related. The suspects were detained on charges of murder (x6) and attempted murder (x4). The suspects are expected to appear in the Kwanobuhle magistrate court soon.



Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, commended the dedicated task team assigned to speedily trace and arrest the suspects involved in the mass shooting in Kwanobuhle. “The task team demonstrated unwavering commitment and exceptional skill in apprehending the perpetrators responsible for these heinous murders and attempted murders. Their tireless efforts, perseverance and meticulous investigation resulted in the speedy apprehension.

“They have worked day and night since this incident, sacrificing their own comfort and safety, to ensure that the arrests bring solace to the families of the victims,” Lt Gen Mene said.