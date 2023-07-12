EC Hawks seek man on charges of perjury

-Edited by Bev Mortimer – The SA Hawks are searching for Phadima Fukula on charges of perjury after two conflicting versions of two cases he opened against the then Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Premier Oscar Mabuyane of the Eastern Cape respectively were discovered.

The perjury case was opened against Fukula, aged 31, after he allegedly reported corruption in Johannesburg and East London . A case of crimen injuria was also reported by the Premier against the suspect.

The East London based Serious Corruption Investigation of the Hawks investigated all four cases in order to ascertain their veracity. Furthermore, a summons was issued against Fukula and he is expected to appear before East London Magistrate’s court on 29 August.

Commendable efforts have been made to trace him but to no avail so far, since Fukula has not been traced at all his known addresses .

An appeal is made to anyone who might know his whereabouts to kindly contact Lt Colonel Mtyobile on 071 481 2421.

Any information received will be treated with utmost confidentiality, the Hawks say.