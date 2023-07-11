Warning on rules about dogs after SFB golf club member bitten by dog

Following a St Francis Bay golf course committee member having been badly bitten by a dog , that was not on a leash , the committee and management has posted a warning letter to the community on the Rules about dogs on the St Francis Bay golf course.

“If the rules about dogs on the golf course are not adhered to the committee and management will be forced to permanently ban all dogs and dog walkers from the golf course and treat those walking dogs as trespassers,” the committee says.

Here is the letter to the St Francis Bay Community by the Committee and Management of the St Francis Bay Golf Club:

“Over the last couple of months we have sent out numerous communications asking people who walk their dogs on our golf course to please adhere to the regulations that we have in place to allow this privilege to continue, on what is private property, due to numerous incidents that have occurred recently.



“The St Francis Bay Golf Club is not a public park or public open space, to be used by all and sundry for any purpose they see fit. It is in fact a private golf course owned and maintained by the club’s members at a substantial cost and effort of these members and management.



“Unfortunately these requests have fallen on deaf ears and last week, what we feared most, has happened – a golf club committee member, while just taking a walk on the 13th hole of the course, was bitten quite badly by a dog that was off a leash and running loose. The wounds sustained by the member in question required immediate medical attention including a tetanus injection.



“We believe now that we have made sufficient appeals to the dog walkers to adhere to our requests and that this will be the last time we request that the regulations are followed.

Please be advised this is our Final Warning!!



The rules for walking dogs on the golf course are as follows:

* All dogs must be on a leash at all times

* Dogs may not be walked while there are golfers on the course

* All dog walkers must carry mess packets and must clean up their dog mess

* These mess packets must be disposed of appropriately outside of the golf course (not thrown into the bush)

* Casual non-paying golfers and cyclists are also not permitted on the golf course.





“We make a final appeal in this matter.“