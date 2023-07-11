Suspect on the run after theft in NCape arrested in ECape

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A 38 year-old man on the run after allegedly selling livestock and stealing cash from a Richmond farmer in the Northern Cape was arrested in the Eastern Cape by De Aar Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit members.



Police said the man had been an employee at a farm near Richmond in the Northern Cape and was entrusted with looking after the farmer’s livestock.



He allegedly sold livestock valued at around R87k and also allegedly stole R90k cash after breaking into the farmer’s house.



Tracing him the police were led to Gqeberha and then to Somerset East where the suspect was arrested. He will appear in the Richmond Magistrate Court soon.



The Pixley Ka-Seme District Commissioner, Major General Nomana Mtukushe, commended the Saps team members: Acting Unit Commander, Captain Mbulelo Kholisho, Warrant Officer Robert Sechogela and Sergeant Winston Julies for probing all leads provided by the public.



These leads resulted in the arrest of the suspect. She also thanked the community for the tip-off which led the police to the suspect. She encouraged the public to continue being the eyes and ears of the police.