Operation Shanela has big impact on wiping out crime in EC

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Eastern Cape SAPS arrested 308 suspects for various crimes including murder, rape, abalone poaching, possession of drugs, damage to the essential infrastructure, robbery, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition . “The intensity of the weekly, high density Operation Shanela in the Eastern Cape was felt in all sectors of society, from a hardened criminal to a speeding motorist,” the SAPS said.



Police revealed they clamped down on abalone poachers and that 212 units of abalone, 13 kilograms of dagga, 345 mandrax tablets, and 28 grams of mandrax were confiscated. They successfully arrested 135 people for possession of illicit drugs, and another 41 suspected drug dealers were charged for dealing in illicit drugs. Also R9512 cash was seized.



Eight people were fined for contravening the Eastern Cape Liquor Act, two unlicensed liquor outlets were closed and almost 840 litres was seized.



A total of 25 illegal firearms of which three were rifles were recovered. Operations conducted during the week also resulted in 31 firearm owners charged for contravening the Firearms Control Act. The OR Tambo District remains consistent with the recovery of illegal firearms with a total recovery of 11 firearms with ammunition, bringing a total of 25 firearms that were confiscated in the Province.



A total of 375 vehicle checkpoints were established and of these 21 roadblocks t were conducted in the province with 48 motorists arrested for drunken driving. A total of 66 suspect-raiding operations were carried out for wanted suspects.



“These integrated crime fighting efforts, from 3-9 July, by Police, with the assistance from other law enforcement agencies in the 8 districts, are continuing to have an impact,” the police said



Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene said men and women in blue are being felt felt in all corners of this Province. “Operation Shanela will continue to focus on regular stop and searches, vehicle check points, high visibility patrols and the apprehension of wanted suspects. Police will remain committed to deal decisively with criminals,” Lt Gen Mene said