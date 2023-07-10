Man dies in 3-vehicle accident on N10

-Edited by Bev Mortimer-The N10 between Cradock and Cookhouse in the Sarah Baartman District is closed owing to an accident earlier this morning between two trucks and a bakkie.



Motorists are asked to use alternative routes.



The SAPS says the driver of one of the trucks passed away at the scene and seven occupants in bakkie were taken to Cradock Hospital for treatment.

The bakkie apparently was stationary on the side of the road, about 40kms from Cradock, when it was hit by a truck.



The SAPS says details are sketchy. They were informed about the accident at 7.30 am .A case of culpable homicide will be opened.



Police are still on the scene. The next of kin of the deceased are being traced.