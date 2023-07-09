Two suspected rhino poachers arrested near Fort Beaufort

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Suspected poachers were arrested near Fort Beaufort and poaching equipment was confiscated by the SAPS working together with security officers at a private game reserve.



The SAPS said at about 6 am on 7 July Port Alfred K9 members and security officials stopped a vehicle on the R67 at Koonaprivier between Makhanda and Fort Beaufort. Durin a search of the vehicle a 375 calibre rifle and live rounds of ammunition plus equipment were found hidden in various places.

Two suspects aged 30-40 years old from Tembisa in Gauteng were detained on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.



They are expected to appear in the Fort Beaufort magistrate court tomorrow, 10 July 2023. The swift arrests, police said was owing to excellent collaboration between the police and security officers.



Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Maj Gen Zolani Xawuka, welcomed the arrests and said rhino poaching poses a significant threat to the already vulnerable species. Therefore its preservation must be protected and suspects apprehended.

“Illegal rhino poaching is a criminal offence. The consequences of engaging in poaching activities will be severe. We will not tolerate the continued exploitation of our wildlife,” he said, adding that the police work closely with wildlife conservation to bring poaching perpetrators to book.