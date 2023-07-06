Drugs, illicit goods, illegal immigrants seized in cross-border police ops

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Cross border operations simultaneously in for provinces of Eastern Cape, Western and Northern Cape, the Free Sate provinces and respective borders , resulted in illicit merchandise valued at R13-m, drugs valued at R67+k, firearms, cash, alcohol stolen property seized, 463 arrests plus 142 illegal immigrant suspects arrested.



The SAPS says the successful operations were spearheaded by commanders of neighbouring provinces and districts, coordinated from a Joint Operational Centre situated in George in the Western Cape.

The ops were effected from 26-30 June and comprised crime intelligence, high density patrols in crime hotspots, roadblocks on main and secondary exit and entrance routes, plus ops against illegal trafficking of illicit goods, drugs, contraband and stolen property.





During the operations 5975 vehicles and 10173 persons were stopped and searched, plus 2828 items of luggage were checked and scanned and fines amounting to R175k for non-compliance by various shops.



The SAPS says highlights were:

Police in Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape intercepted a truck and a motor vehicle and discovered copper cables valued at more than R4m. The seven occupants were apprehended and arrested for damage to essential infrastructure and theft.

In Kabega Park in the Eastern Cape police confiscated illegal stock from a foreign national valued to more than R1m.



Police in the Free State arrested a 52-year-old man and his 36 year-old wife in Harrismith for attempted murder, business robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, plus two suspects in connection with a Bergville robbery



Between Free State and North West Provinces members of Stock Theft Unit arrested six suspects and recovered 21 sheep to the value of R230k, plus a further 26 sheep that were returned to their owners.



All four provincial commissioners agreed that these operations should continue unabated to ensure the safety and well-being of all inhabitants of the country to be free of threats of attack. They were also pleased with the results achieved and commitment of all members involved. They specially thanked support from all other stakeholders and counterparts.