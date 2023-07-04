SA surfer Sarah Baum wins heat against US competitor at Ballito today

Edited… South Africa’s top international woman surfer, Sarah Baum, was all smiles today after her heat win at Stop No3 on the World Surf League (WSL) Challenger Series at Ballito Pro, presented by O’Neill .

Sarah Baum of South Africa after surfing in Heat 6 of the Round of 32 at the Ballito Pro on 4 July at Ballito, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa. (Photo by Kody McGregor/World Surf League)

Baum stayed in control from the get-go, increasing her lead with a mid-range score to get the win over Kirra Pinkerton from the US, the WSL said.”Baum is on the cusp of making the Top 5 on the CS rankings and every heat win is crucial for the South African to realise her dreams of reaching the elite level.



“Feeding off her local knowledge and of conditions and support from locals on the beach, Baum kicked off her campaign in Ballito with a confident heat win. She opened her encounter with a 7.67 on her backhand, adding lots of flair in her first turn and managing the end section with composure.”



A jubilant Baum said: “I noticed the wave starting to work off the rock just before I paddled out for my heat and got that first one straight off the bat which kind of set me up for the rest of the heat. The support on the beach is incredible and it’s just so good to sleep in my old bed at home, with my Mom making dinner, I’m stoked to be here.”

Baum and fellow South African, Daniel Emslie, are the last two remaining South Africans in the event.

The next call will be on tomorrow, 5 July at 7 am, SAST, for a possible 7.35 am start.