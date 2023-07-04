Woman rescued from Sea Point surf in critical condition

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A woman rescued from the Sea Point surf is n critical condition in hospital where doctors and nurses are continuing with on-going medical care to save her life.

The woman was first seen floating about 200 metres offshore at Sea Point, Cape Town, today and was rescued by NSRI and taken to hospital.The NSRI says it appears the woman was walking on shoreline rocks and may have been swept into the ocean by a wave.

Photo: Bev Mortimer



NSRI Bakoven and NSRI Table Bay rescue swimmers, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, the SA Police Services and Netcare 911 ambulance services responded directly to the scene and joined Law Enforcement officers on the scene. WC Government Health EMS rescue squad, an EMS ambulance and the EMS rescue drone team responded to the beach.

Following the first sighting of the woman offshore , sight of her was then lost in misty conditions and a helicopter search ensued and police divers were placed on alert.

A Sports’ helicopter returning to the V&A Waterfront diverted to aid in the search and to provide an aerial situation report. The NSRI thanks Sports helicopters for their efforts.



When the NSRI Bakoven duty crew on Bakoven rescue craft, Gemini Legend, arrived a sweeping line search started in the sea about 500 meters off-shore in rough seas. The woman was then found and rescued from the water onto the rescue craft.

CPR efforts were immediately started onboard the craft that took the woman to the Granger Bay Water Club jetty where paramedics took over care of the woman and they continued CPR at the Water Club. The woman was then transported to hospital by EMS ambulance.



Anyone with information that can assist to identify the woman is asked to call NSRI Communications on 0823803800.

The NSRI thanks the eye witness who raised the alarm and the swift emergency response by all involved.

Dangers of Spring Full Tides..

NSRI appeals to the public to take heed of the full moon Spring tide that causes higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides. “During winter months storm sea conditions can increase shoreline risks during the full moon and new moon Spring tides. This full moon Spring will last into the next few days,” the NSRI says.