Man missing in the surf at Port Edward

St Francis Chronicle

-Edited by Bev Mortimer-A local port Edward man is missing in the surf at Glenmore beach


Despite an extensive search there is no sign of the missing man, but Police Search and Rescue are continuing in an ongoing search.


The NSRI says NSRI volunteer duty crew were activated following reports from Med-evac ambulance services of a drowning in progress. The NSRI rescue craft, Spirit of Surfski VII, was launched.

NSRI rescue swimmers, Med-evac ambulance services, the SA Police Services, Police Search and Rescue and Police K9 Search and Rescue responded to the beach.


On arrival the search started for the man, believed to be in his 40s, who had gone missing in the surf, but to no avail so far.


The NSRI says thoughts are with the family of the missing man in this difficult time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s