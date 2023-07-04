Man missing in the surf at Port Edward

-Edited by Bev Mortimer-A local port Edward man is missing in the surf at Glenmore beach



Despite an extensive search there is no sign of the missing man, but Police Search and Rescue are continuing in an ongoing search.



The NSRI says NSRI volunteer duty crew were activated following reports from Med-evac ambulance services of a drowning in progress. The NSRI rescue craft, Spirit of Surfski VII, was launched.

NSRI rescue swimmers, Med-evac ambulance services, the SA Police Services, Police Search and Rescue and Police K9 Search and Rescue responded to the beach.



On arrival the search started for the man, believed to be in his 40s, who had gone missing in the surf, but to no avail so far.



The NSRI says thoughts are with the family of the missing man in this difficult time.