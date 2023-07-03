Paragliding accident at Sea point, Irish man passes on

–Edited by Bev Mortimer – Following what is believed to have been a collision between two paragliders this afternoon a tandem passenger landed on rocks and passed on.

The NSRI said rescue swimmers and paramedics reached the man, freed him from paragliding gear and recovered him onto rocks where CPR efforts to save the man were conducted. But, despite extensive CPR efforts, the 58 year-old Irishman was declared deceased by paramedics.



Recounting the events the NSRI said NSRI Bakoven and Table Bay and NSRI rescue swimmers were activated at around 4.28 pm following reports of the tandem paraglider accident and a person in the surf. The NSRI said the tandem paragliders may have collided in the air above the Sea Point.

Sea Point, seen from Signal Hill – photo NSRI

ARCC (Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre) had been alerted and the SAPS, the WC Government Health EMS rescue squad, the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement, Netcare 911 ambulance services and Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services also responded to the scene.

One tandem paraglider landed safely and the pilot and passenger were safe and uninjured. The second pilot pilot landed about 200-300 m off shore of the Seal Point Promenade but his passenger landed on the rocks. When rescue parties arrived at the scene, the pilot , who reportedly had deployed the reserve parachute, was found safely onshore and was treated for minor injuries.

The body of the Irishman was taken into the care of Police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

Condolences are conveyed to family of the deceased man. An Inquest docket has been opened by Police.