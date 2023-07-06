Bad weather warning this weekend

Bitterly cold, wet and windy conditions and possible freezing temps are expected over the interior Western Cape and southern Namakwa, plus along the coastal areas and neighbouring mountains.



These very cold conditions are expected across the Eastern Cape on Sunday, with snowfalls possible over the high lying areas.



Strong, gale-winds and snowfalls are possible this weekend according to the SA report on 6 July. Plus “damaging waves are expected along the south-west on Friday, from when further severe weather conditions are expected spreading eastwards.



“The wave heights are expected to increase to 5-7m from Friday evening between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas, then spreading along the west and south coast on Saturday, reaching Port Edward on Sunday,” the Weather Bureau says.



According to main points from the Weather Bureau report, from tomorrow…

“A cold front, currently situated to the south-west of South is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape bringing rain as well as strong winds, cold temperatures, damaging waves, some snow and rainfalls.



“A significant drop in temperature is expected over the extreme western parts of the country spreading eastwards on Saturday. These cold to very cold temperatures will reach the eastern parts of the country by Sunday.

“Along with the drop in temperatures, is the possibility of snowfall in the high-lying areas over southern Namakwa and the interior of the Western Cape overnight spreading to the mountains in the Eastern Cape and southern Drakensberg by Monday. Disruptive snowfall is possible in places.



“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Sarah Baartman, Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi DMs as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro on Friday.



“Disruptive snow could result in major mountain passes closed, isolate communities and loss of livestock is expected over Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi District Municipalities, Matatiele, Umzimvubu, Raymond Mhlaba and Dr. Beyers Naude (Graaf Reinet) Local Municipalities on Sunday and Monday.“