World’s best surfers in JBay in a week

(edited by Bev Mortimer) (All photos Copyright © WSL)

Breaking… Excitement is already mounting ahead of a week’s time when the world’s best surfers will be at Jeffreys Bay’s Bay right-hand point at Supertubes for the Corona Open J-Bay, Stop No. 9 on the World Surf League (WSL) 2023 Championship Tour (CT).

Pumping overhead conditions greeted the Corona Open J-Bay at Supertubes, Jeffreys Bay, South Africa.

This is the second last stop of the regular CT season before the Rip Curl WSL Finals. From 13-22 July the Corona Open J-Bay holds a competition window and “this event is pivotal in the World Title race”, the WSL says.

Crowd during the Corona Open J-Bay on July 15, 2022 at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa. (Photo by Alan van Gysen/World Surf League)

World Champions Carissa Moore (HAW) and Tyler Wright (AUS) have clinched their spots in the WSL Final 5, leaving only three women’s spots open. All of the men’s WSL Final 5 spots remain unclaimed but that could quickly change in J-Bay.

Five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore of Hawaii surfs in Heat 2 of the Semifinals at the Corona Open J-Bay on July 15, 2022 at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa. (Photo by Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League )

Two-time WSL Champion Tyler Wright of Australia surfs in Heat 1 of the Semifinals at the VIVO Rio Pro on July 1, 2023 at Saquarema, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Thiago Diz/World Surf League)

The race to qualify for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 is also tightening. There are 10 men and four women places still on the line, and points from J-Bay will be critical in deciding who will represent their country in Tahiti next year.

Carissa Moore and Filipe Toledo will each wear the Wear Yellow Leader Jersey at Stop No. 9

Filipe Toledo of Brazil surfs in Heat 4 of the Opening Round at the Corona Open J-Bay on July 13, 2022 at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa. (Photo by Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League)

Filipe Toledo of Brazil after surfing in Heat 1 of the Elimination Round at the Corona Open J-Bay on July 14, 2022 at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa. (Photo by Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League)

Five-time World Champion and current World No. 1, Carissa Moore (HAW), comes to J-Bay with some pressure off her back as she recently clinched a spot in the WSL Final 5. She is now hoping to claim the top spot heading into the Rip Curl WSL Finals. Moore knows what it takes to find success at J-Bay as she won this event in 2019 and finished in third-place last year.

Reigning World Champion Filipe Toledo (BRA) reclaimed the yellow Leader jersey after former No. 1 Griffin Colapinto (USA) suffered an early exit from competition in Brazil. Toledo had back-to-back wins at J-Bay in 2017 and 2018. His perfect-10 for a double alley-oop during the contest in 2017 was a benchmark moment for performance on Tour.

Defending event winners Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) and Ethan Ewing (AUS) will be seeking another win here in South Africa to secure their spots in the WSL Final 5. Weston-Webb currently sits just below the Top 5 at No. 6 on the rankings. After his runner-up finish in Brazil, Ewing moved up to No. 3. If Ewing makes it to the WSL Finals he could become the first Australian man to win a World Title since Mick Fanning in 2013.

Jeffreys Bay, aka known as J-Bay, one of the world’s best right-hand point-breaks , the WSL says. “The iconic, endless wave offers barrels, air sections, and room for large maneuvers. The Eastern Cape is known for its world-class waves and breathtaking landscapes, food and dining, and wildlife experiences.”

The WSL recounts that a number of surfing greats have dominated this event over the years including Mick Fanning (AUS), Kelly Slater (USA), Andy Irons (HAW), Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), and Lisa Andersen (AUS).

Eleven-time WSL Champion Kelly Slater of the United States surfs in Heat 5 of the Elimination Round at the Surf City El Salvador Proon June 10, 2023 at Punta Roca, La Libertad, El Salvador (Photo by Aaron Hughes/World Surf League)



The 11-time World Champion Kelly Slater (USA), who has previously won this event four times was absent from Brazil due to an ongoing illness but will return to competition at J-Bay. He is looking for his first event win of the season. Reigning 8-time World Champion Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) had an early exit in Brazil and slid to No 6 on the rankings. She needs a solid result here to regain herself in World Title contention.

South Africa’s Adin Masencamp and Sarah Baum have been confirmed as the men’s and women’s event wildcards as WSL Africa’s highest-ranked surfers on the Challenger Series rankings. Masencamp is currently ranked No 17 and Baum is No 8. This will be the first CT appearance for both of them and they will be cheered on by their home crowd.

Adin Masencamp of South Africa surfs in Heat 6 of the Round of 64 at the Ballito Pro on July 3, 2023 at Ballito, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa. (Photo by Kody McGregor/World Surf League)

Sarah Baum of South Africa surfs in Heat 6 of the Round of 32 at the Ballito Pro on July 4, 2023 at Ballito, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa. (Photo by Pierre Tostee/World Surf League)

Other South African and international top surfers, aiming for wins, and who who will be cheered on by the local crowds, are Jordy Smith, and Matthew McGillivray . Jordy Smith has been selcted for the Surfing Olympics.

Jordy Smith of South Africa surfs in Heat 3 of the Opening Round at the Surf City El Salvador Pro on June 10, 2023 at Punta Roca, La Libertad, El Salvador. (Photo by Aaron Hughes/World Surf League)

Matthew McGillivray of South Africa surfs in Heat 1 of the Opening Round at the Surf City El Salvador Pro on June 10, 2023 at Punta Roca, La Libertad, El Salvador. (Photo by Aaron Hughes/World Surf League)

Corona Open J-Bay Women’s Opening Round Matchups:

Heat 1: Molly Picklum (AUS) vs. Caitlin Simmers (USA) vs. Gabriela Bryan (HAW)

Heat 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Lakey Peterson (USA) vs. Sarah Baum (RSA)

Heat 3: Tyler Wright (AUS) vs. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) vs. Johanne Defay (FRA)

Heat 4: Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs. Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW)

Crowd during the Men’s Opening Round at the Corona Open J-Bay on July 13, 2022 at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa. (Photo by Alan van Gysen/World Surf League)

Corona Open J-Bay Men’s Opening Round Matchups:

Heat 1: Joao Chianca (BRA) vs. Barron Mamiya (HAW) vs. Seth Moniz (HAW)

Heat 2: Ethan Ewing (AUS) vs. Caio Ibelli (BRA) vs. Rio Waida (INA)

Heat 3: Griffin Colapinto (USA) vs. Liam O’Brien (AUS) vs. Kelly Slater (USA)

Heat 4: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) vs. Adin Masencamp (RSA)

Heat 5: Yago Dora (BRA) vs. Connor O’Leary (AUS) vs. Ian Gentil (HAW)

Heat 6: John John Florence (HAW) vs. Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Callum Robson (AUS)

Heat 7: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Ryan Callinan (AUS) vs. Matthew McGillivray (RSA)

Heat 8: Jack Robinson (AUS) vs. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) vs. Jordy Smith (RSA)

Lineup during the Opening Round at the Corona Open J-Bay on July 13, 2022 at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa. (Photo by Alan van Gysen/World Surf League)

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.