Khanyisa needs only R2k now to get to Denmark for Dana Cup!!

–By Bev Mortimer – Funds have come in swiftly from kind charitable folk to meet the total amount needed for Mofu Khnayisa to make the trip to Denmark and play in the prestigious Dana Cup championship between 24-29 July 2023.

The amount outstanding for the trip was R4k last night and this morning early a St Francis lady kindly paid half that amount! Now there is only R2k outstanding!

Khanyisa has been a soccer players since he was 12 and is the top soccer striker in the whole of the Kouga municipal area south of Gqeberha, soccer coaches say.

He scored more than 20 goals last season in the U/15 age group and this year, now playing in the 1st Division League, he has already scored 30+ goals.

Khanyisa was one of 18 other soccer players chosen in the recent Gqeberha (aka Port Elizabeth/PE ) trials. His team for the Dana Cup will be among 1000 teams from around the world competing in the Dana Cup, the top ranked youth tournament.



Matt Davis, his St Francis Bay coach, says: “We value Khanyisa and would love to see him live out his dream! Khanyisa is thrilled to have been chosen and really trusts the remaining amount needed will be raised so he can score goals in Denmark!”

Anyone interested in making Khanyisa’s dream a reality is asked to please to deposit funds in the the following bank account set up by Matt:

The bank account set up for him by known soccer coach, Matt Davis, is now just short of R2000k.

If any other charitable folk in Kouga would like to help with the balance needed, here are the bank details:

SPORT FOR YOUTH PROJECT:, ID/Reg Number: 2021/133728/08; Account type: CURRENT; Account number: 10 17 157 101 9; Branch: HUMANSDORP; Branch code: 15 ; SWIFT code: SBZAZAJJ

