Man in a tree rescued by NSRI in heavy Durban floods

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A 51 year-old man, who climbed a tree to escape flood waters near Pinetown was rescued by the NSRI Durban after the vehicle he was in was swept off the Umbilo Bridge .



He was rescued by the NSRI Durban swift water rescue swimmers high up in a tree with flood waters washing around the tree and over his vehicle which was on its side and against the tree, Clifford Ireland, NSRI Durban coxswain, said.



Four vehicles, including his were swept off the Bridge at Heaton Nichols Drive during a heavy downpour of rain, Ireland said.



The man’s vehicle become stuck against a tree and the man freed himself from the car, climbed the tree to escape the fast flowing river that had broken its banks.



NSRI Durban duty crew were alerted by the Specialised Tactical Accident Rescue Team (Start) and NSRI swift water rescue swimmers went to the M13 Freeway side, north of the man, who could be seen in the tree. NSRI Durban swift water rescue swimmers to the river while aNSRI Durban rescue vehicle NSRI JetRib rescue craft to the scene. Netcare 911 ambulances services and eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services also responded.



Safety ropes were set up and swimmers entered the water using a rope that had been attached to the opposite river bank and they ferry glided along that rope through the water towards the safe river bank. One of the rescue swimmers entered the chest deep water and reached the man, who was secured into a life-jacket and to the swimmer .



On the river bank the NSRI, Fire and Start, rescue members assisted the two men from the fast flowing river. The man was then medically assessed by paramedics and was found to be uninjured. He was taken home home by NSRI.



NSRI stations in North and South KZN remain on alert to assist authorities wherever needed. The NSRI appeals to motorists and pedestrians not to cross over roadway bridges that are flooded and not to try to negotiate water-logged roadways.