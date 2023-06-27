Alice cops arrest illegal immigrants, confiscate drugs

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- The SAPS in the Mathole District in the Eastern Cape arrested illegal immigrants, issued fines and confiscated cannabis drugs during an Operation Shanela this past weekend to prevent crime in the Alice area.

Police said during their stop and search at roadblocks in Alice, 13 fines amounting to R12 300 were issued, plus the police seized half a bag of dagga (cannabis), 62 bombs (‘bompies’)and 15 arms of dagga.



Four illegal immigrants were arrested with the assistance of immigration officers. The suspects, aged 19-51, were charged with possession of dagga, assault and illegal immigration, and were due to appear in the Alice Magistrate Court yesterday and today.



The Amathole District Commissioner, Major General Ngangema Xakavu, welcomed “the great success achieved and arrests made by the officers” and applauded the commanders for the good outcomes.