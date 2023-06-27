Young man missing in Richards Bay surf

-Edited by Bev Mortimer-The NSRI Richards Bay has announced that a 26 year-old man went missing in the surf line this past Sunday at Richards’ Bay in the northern Eastern Cape province.

Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search no signs of the missing young man have been found the NSRI says.



The SAPs are, however, continuing in an ongoing search operation.



According to Mike Pattison, NSRI Richards Bay station commander, at 9.44 am on 25 June NSRI Richards Bay duty crew were activated following reports from Richards Bay Fire and Rescue Services of a drowning in progress at Durnford Beach.



The sea rescue craft Spirit of Round Table (see photo) was launched while NSRI rescue swimmers, the SA Police Services, Police Search and Rescue and Medi Response responded to the beach and started searching for the missing man.



“It remains unclear if the man was swimming with friends or taking part in a church baptism at the beach at the time,” Pattison said. “Thoughts and support are with the family of the missing man in this difficult time.”