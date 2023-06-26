Big drug haul of R12-m cocaine seized by EC cops

St Francis Chronicle


-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Eastern Cape Border police officers attached to the Ngqura sea port seized 32 blocks of cocaine with a street value of around R12.8-million.

Cocaine blocks seized by cops with street value of R12-m


The big drug haul was found earlier this week stashed in an empty cargo container en route to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

An investigation is currently underway to determine the origin and destination of the drugs.

Through Operation Shanela, the SAPS continues to conduct high density operations to remove more drugs off the streets of South Africa, it says. Since its inception on 8 May, 1 686 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs in South Africa, the SAPS adds.

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s