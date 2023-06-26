Big drug haul of R12-m cocaine seized by EC cops



-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Eastern Cape Border police officers attached to the Ngqura sea port seized 32 blocks of cocaine with a street value of around R12.8-million.

The big drug haul was found earlier this week stashed in an empty cargo container en route to United Arab Emirates (UAE).



An investigation is currently underway to determine the origin and destination of the drugs.



Through Operation Shanela, the SAPS continues to conduct high density operations to remove more drugs off the streets of South Africa, it says. Since its inception on 8 May, 1 686 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs in South Africa, the SAPS adds.

