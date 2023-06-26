Heavy rains expected in Kouga and EC

-By Bev Mortimer- Heavy rains are expected in the Eastern Cape and Kouga for the next few days.

There are fears that since storm water drainage is lacking in many areas , wide-scale flooding could occur as water gets trapped and builds up into ponds, dams, even small lakes, particularly in informal settlements

Possible rainfall amounts were reported in a municipal release of 30 to 50mm between Cape St Francis and Mazeppa Bay are anticipated.

The rains, though welcomed by farmers and those with water tanks, are expected to cause more flooding in all over, particularly in the informal residential areas.

Motorists are asked to drive slowly and take care in bad visible conditions and slippery conditions, but especially because of potholes on the road that are full of water and cannot be spotted.

The municipality says homeowners are advised “to secure their properties” and avoid flooded areas.

