Kouga ANC’s public comments on Horatio’s departure

Following a string of allegations previously, the ANC in Kouga has sent the following statement to all media following the announcement this week to the public that Kouga’s mayor, Horatio Hendricks, is taking up a position in the Eastern Cape Provincial legislature :

“TO: ALL PRINT & ELECTRONIC MEDIA HOUSES

FROM: THE ANC CAUCUS KOUGA LOCAL COUNCIL

SUBJECT: SUDDEN RESIGNATION AND DEPARTURE OF KOUGA EXECUTIVE MAYOR HORATIO HENDRICKS

“FOR IMMEDIATE RESPONSE

The ANC alleges the following remarks and comments:

“The sudden resignation and departure of the former executive mayor of Kouga has not come as a surprise as it’s a known fact that he was engulfed with scandals which prompted the ANC Caucus to table several MOTIONS OF NO CONFIDENCE against him.

The ANC adds that the following allegations must equally be registered:

That when the DA took over in 2016, Kouga Municipality had R165 million as a surplus however in 2018/19 the Auditor General’s findings were THAT KOUGA WAS TECHNICALLY BANKRUPT this was a municipality under the DA.



The following allegations were captured in the local ANC’s motion of ‘No Confidence in the mayor Horatio Hendricks’ and were published in the media:

“NEPOTISM

The former executive mayor employed his daughter as an auxiliary officer without meeting the requirements on a salary of plus minus R25000 per month.

ABUSE OF POWER

That he forced employees at the traffic department to allow his child to write a learners driver exams without an appointment, He further threatened to dismiss the same employees if they refuse to allow his daughter to write the test. EMPLOYING FRIENDS EMPLOYING PEOPLE ON POLITICAL PARTY CARD ETC.



The ANC adds that the following allegations must equally be registered:

In conclusion the ANC alleges: “That it be noted under Horatio Hendricks, Kouga regressed. It can be seen with a naked eye that THERE’S NO SERVICE DELIVERY IN ALL NON-AFFLUENT AREAS IN KOUGA. “”UNDER THE STEWARDSHIP of the former DA mayor, our people still live in squalor and inhumane conditions.

“The recent service delivery protests bare testimony that the poor and downtrodden suffered immensely under the former executive mayor of Kouga in fact the R1.3 billion rand was for the rich and affluent of Kouga and it means nothing to the poor.

“We regrettably see Horatio Hendricks people suffering as he authorized blocking of electricity whilst people were not even served with municipal accounts. He bows out from Kouga having lost the war on potholes. He leaves behind a legacy of vandalism of key facilities like the Kouga Cultural Centre, the Humansdorp Caravan Park and the Park and the Humansdorp Country club, under him Kouga does not have sport fields.”

Kouga Municipality said a new mayor is to be elected soon. The deputy mayor will act as mayor in the interim.