Missing PE teen may be in JBay

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A 17 year-old youth, Joshua de Jager, reported missing since 9 June from Gqeberha/PE is thought to be in the Jeffreys Bay area and the community is asked to help find him.



He was last seen at school in his school’s green tracksuit pants, a green T-shirt and black takkies.



According to SAPS Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Gqeberha seeks the community’s assistance in tracing Joshua, who went missing on 9 June 2023.



It is alleged that on the mentioned date at about 7:30 am Joshua left the Erica House Youth Care Centre in Cleary Estate to go to Cilliers High School. He was seen at school but later failed to return to the Centre.



Anyone who can assist in tracing him or who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact D/Const Mziwethemba Klaas on 082 565 0189 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.



Col Naidu says all information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.