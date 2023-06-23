Men arrested after violent crime rampage in May and June in PE

Edited by Bev Mortimer- SAPS arrested a 26 year-old man this week, 22 June, for a string of alleged crimes, including murder, attempted murder, armed robberies, assault and intent to do grievous bodily harm in May and June in Gqeberha/PE suburbs.



Police said dedicated detective, D/Const Baadjies at SAPS Humewood , Gqeberha left no stone unturned on his hunt for this suspect wanted also for an attack and robbery of an Atlas security official and several crimes on on 29 May in Western Road.



On that day three men allegedly attacked and severely beat up a security official and robbed him of his service pistol. Then the men allegedly continued on a crime rampage.



That same day two students were robbed of cellphones and laptops at their flat. Then later that same evening, a man was shot in his buttocks in St Patrick Street , and another man, Loyiso Sinandile, was shot and killed in Albany Road.

Two of the alleged trio were arrested and are remanded in custody.



This week, on 22 June, D/Const Ridwaan Baatjies, while on vacation, received a call about a robbery at a flat in Military Road in Central Gqeberha where a 49 year-old man was robbed by four men of his jewellery, cell phone and wallet. With the assistance of various units (Gqeberha K9 unit, Flying Squad , SAPS Mount Road Task Team and Crime Prevention Unit, SAPS Humewood Crime Prevention Unit and detectives as well as a private security company), three suspects were swiftly apprehended, police said.



The SAPs were led to Kudu Flats in Sidwell where one of the suspects, on seeing the police, jumped off the second floor of the flats. But he was caught by the cops. Some stolen property and two replica firearms were found in his possession and detective Baadjies also arrested this man for the alleged crimes last month on 29 May, mentioned above.



A member from the K9 unit also arrested a 25 year old man at the scene for possession of Tik and dagga (cannabis). The four men, aged 19-28, will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate court on, 26 June on respective charges.