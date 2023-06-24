Another teen missing in PE in June

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Gqeberha/PE, in the Eastern Cape, is again seeking the community’s assistance in tracing a missing person- this time it is a 14 year-old teenager who went missing on 23 June 2023.

Yesterday left her school, St James High School, in Brown Street after fetching her report and has not been seen since.

Kiara Frantz



This week the same protection unit announced it was seeking Joshua de Jager, missing since 6 June and thought to maybe be in the Jeffreys Bay area – https://stfrancischronicle.com/2023/06/23/missing-pe-teen-may-be-in-jbay/



The SAPS says Kiara was wearing blue tracksuit pants, white tackies and a black leopard print jersey. Info received is that she may be in Newton Park area with her boyfriend, Keenan.



The SAPS says anyone who can assist in tracing him or may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact D/W/O Simphiwe Siyolo on 079 896 7335 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SAPS Gelvandale on 041 402 2018 or the nearest police station.

All info is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.