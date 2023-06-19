EC SAPS search and recover stolen livestock

–Edited by Bev Mortimer- During road blocks and bush searches for stolen animals last week SAPS members not only rounded up cattle but arrested eight suspected illegal immigrants for contravening the Immigration Act and fined a motorist for transporting stock without a permit.

The SAPS from the Stock Theft Unit held a three day operation with assistance from various stakeholders such as Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and a special focus in areas of Debeze, Mbenze, Nkonkweni in Qumbu. The operation included rural and residential areas and road blocks were carried out.



Police say 200 cattle were found in the bushes were rounded up. Some local farmers managed to identify their animals by brand marks while the rest of the cattle were taken to municipal compounds. The eight suspects found in road blocks were arrested of contravening the Immigration Act.



On the last day of the operation awareness campaigns were held to encourage farmers to brand their livestock and generic laws around livestock. The SAPS also appealed on social media to people that if they own livestock it is compulsory they use an identification mark on their animals. “People need to apply for a registered identification mark. This can help identify the owner in case of stock theft.“



Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene said senior managers are pleased with the level of commitment by everyone involved. “There is hope to see improvement in the recovery of stolen stock. We urge residents to always contact the nearest police when they see suspicious people transporting livestock,” added Lt Gen Mene.

