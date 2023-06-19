2011 arrests in anti-crime crackdown in W Cape

-Edited by Bev Mortimer-Western Cape police continuing high intensity police operations country wide arrested 2011 suspects for violent crimes, firearms and drug crimes.



Police said 50 firearms of various calibres were seized together with 1005 assorted rounds of ammunition and 101 dangerous weapons, plus large quantities of drugs, alcohol and presumed stolen property were confiscated.

Carried out over the past week, from 12-18 June, under the banner Operation Shanela, the big crime crack down initiative in order to bring stability to crime affected areas, proved to be successful , police said.



In the joint venture between SAPS and other law enforcement agencies streets were saturated at road blocks, vehicle checkpoints, stop and searches, tracing operations, compliance inspections, and during high visible patrols among other crime fighting initiatives in Khayelitsha and other parts of the province.



Police said Operation Shanela will continue on a weekly basis and criminals can expect to feel the heat” despite the adverse cold weather conditions in the province.