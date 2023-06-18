Sea Vista shack burns down, woman destitute



-By Bev Mortimer-An elderly woman’s shack in Sea Vista suburb of St Francis Bay mysteriously burnt down while she was away in hospital for treatment.



The 69 year-old Nomzamo Patricia Twaku says neighbours noticed the fire at about 1.30 am . As they thought the fire engine would not be able to get to the shack to extinguish the fire, they did not call the fire department.



A distraught Nomzamo was released from hospital today and came home to just rubble as seen in the photos. Kind neighbours cleared the area for her.



Nomzamo has lost everything, her dwelling, clothes, blankets, linen, bed, furniture and groceries.



The Ward 1 Clr for Sea Vista, Nozuko, says an appeal has been made for help from charitable folk who can replace any of the above things as Nomzamo is now destitute and staying with neighbours.



Anyone who can help please call or WA Ward I committee member, Cosi, on:

+27 78 107 2475 .

