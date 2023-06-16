Cop passes on in head-on 3-vehicle crash

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- An off-duty South African Police officer tragically passed away in a head-on collision involving three vehicles on the 102 road between the two Eastern Cape towns of Humansdorp and Jeffreys Bay late yesterday afternoon.

Police said it is alleged that at about 4 pm, Sgt Thomas Nemalangeni, from Public Order Policing in Gqeberha, was driving his Toyota Etios, towards Jeffreys Bay while two other vehicles, a Jeep Cherokee and a Mitsubishi bakkie were heading in the opposite direction. The roads were wet and it is alleged there was a head on collision involving the three vehicles.

Photo credit SAPS

The 42 year-old off duty policeman, Sgt Nemalangeni, died on impact, the driver in the Mitsubishi bakkie was transported to a hospital in Gqeberha with serious injuries while the driver of the Jeep Cherokee sustained minor injuries. Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

The 102 road was closed for at least two hours yesterday while SAPS and traffic officers and towing vehicles were at the scene motorists said. Many drivers said they had to go back and take the freeway.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, extended her condolences to the Nemalangeni’s family. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved Sergeant’s family,” she said.

Lt Gen Mene cautioned motorists to be alert and to reduce the speed limit when driving especially during rainy and inclement weather. She also said there are many potholes that have opened up due to the heavy rainfall experienced in some parts of the Eastern Cape, huge water puddles on the road make it difficult to spot potholes.