Five suspects arrested, cash recovered after Knysna business robbery

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- SAPS members in the Western Cape acted swiftly and arrested five suspects, three in Knysna and two in Worcester following a business robbery there on Tuesday this week and recovered stolen cash.

An SAPS team with Knysna Crime Prevention unit, Knysna detectives, Tsitsikamma K9 unit and a local security company acted swiftly and searched for the perpetrators , the police said. At Concordia in Knysna a Volkswagen Jetta, believed to be one of the getaway vehicles. was found. Then at a liquor outlet nearby two men were arrested and police recovered an undisclosed amount of cash. Police seized the car and confiscated the cash.

The investigating team was then led to Worcester where two suspects were tracked down the following day, 14 June. Another suspect positively linked to the robbery was arrested in Knysna yesterday.

Two of the suspects, aged 28 and 30, arrested in Knysna, appeared in the Knysna Magistrates’ court yesterday and remain in remain in custody. The case was postponed to 21 June for a formal bail application.

The remaining three suspects aged between 37 and 45 are still custody and will appear in court once they have been charged.

Investigations into the robbery continue. The Western Cape police management commended the swift response which led to the arrest and recovery of the stolen cash.