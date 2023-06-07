Khanyisa still needs some funds to get to Dana Cup in Denmark

Khaniysa, St Francis Bay soccer player

–By Bev Mortimer–

St Francis Bay’s rising soccer star still need funds to play in the DANA Cup in Denmark from 24-29 July so it will b simply wonderful if some kind souls can help him fulfill his dream.

The fee for the highly talented soccer player, Mofu Khanyisa, is R45 000 and some kind donors have raised funds to pay for his airfare and visa. He still needs R20k for accommodation transport and pocket money.

Khanyisa, who has been a soccer players since he was 12 is the top soccer striker in the whole of the Kouga municipal area south of Gqeberha, soccer coaches say.



He scored more than 20 goals last season in the U/15 age group and this year, now playing in the 1st Division League, he has already scored 30+ goals.



Khanyis was one of 18 other soccer players chosen in the recent Gqeberha (aka Port Elizabeth/PE ) trials. His team for the Dana Cup will be among 1000 teams from around the world competing in the Dana Cup, the top ranked youth tournament.

Matt Davis, his St Francis Bay coach, says: “We value Khanyisa and would love to see him live out his dream! Khanyisa is thrilled to have been chosen and really trusts the remaining amount needed will be raised so he can score goals in Denmark!”

Anyone interested in making Khanyisa’s dream a reality is asked to please to deposit funds in the the following bank account set up by Matt:

SPORT FOR YOUTH PROJECT:, ID/Reg Number: 2021/133728/08; Account type: CURRENT; Account number: 10 17 157 101 9; Branch: HUMANSDORP; Branch code: 15 ; SWIFT code: SBZAZAJJ

