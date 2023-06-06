More than than R1-million abalone seized by cops near Grahamstown

-Edited by Bev Mortimer-Another confiscation of abalone and an arrest of an alleged abalone poacher occurred this week outside Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape (EC) and police say the abalone seized was worth more than R1-millon.

The 49 year-old suspect was arrested after Eastern Cape K9 units confiscated more than R1-million abalone near Grahamstown on 3 June.

After receiving info about a white bakkie (van) travelling on the R350 road, the combined actions from Makhanda, Cradock, Gqeberha and Queenstown K9 EC units led to the arrest . The SAPS Grahamstown K9 Unit in Makhanda patrolled that route and spotted the vehicle about 27km outside of Makhanda. The vehicle had been involved in an accident and was abandoned.

Sgt Anthony Benade of Grahamstown K9 Unit assisted by SAPS Grahamstown Crime Prevention Unit drove to the nearest hospital to make enquiries but learned that at no one had been taken there for treatment, so they contacted ambulance services that said the suspect was dropped off at a garage as he said he did not require treatment.

At the garage the suspect was found hiding in a room and taken to the accident scene. Nothing was found in the vehicle. But when members searched the surrounding area they found 17 bags of abalone hidden underneath cardboard boxes. The estimated street value of the abalone is said to be R1,020 000 and the SAPS says it is alleged the abalone was destined for Bloemfontein from Gqeberha.

The suspect was detained on a charge of possession of abalone and is expected to appear in court this week.

EC Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Maj Gen Zolani Xawuka, commended the team work between the various K9 Units including SAPS Grahamstown Crime prevention members. “We are warning criminals who use our roads to conduct their illegal trade that we are alert and will not hesitate to arrest and confiscate their goods.

“We will continue in our efforts to topple these organised syndicates whose activities also impact on serious and violent crimes. The exceptional work done by our teams sends a clear message to criminals that we are not sleeping,” Maj Gen Xawuka added.