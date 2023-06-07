Reward for return of Nakane Lizane, aged 4, missing from his PE home

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- The SAPS is offering a reward to anyone who can assist in finding Nakane Lizane , a four year-old boy, missing from Wells Estate Gqeberha (aka Port Elizabeth/PE) since last month, 11 May.





The SAPS says information must lead to a positive outcome – in other words the child must be found, irrespective of the circumstances.

The SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence Unit in Gqeberha appeals for assistance from the public and is offering a cash reward of R50-k for the safe return or information relating to the whereabouts of Nakane.

At the time of his disappearance Nakane was wearing a black pair of jeans, light coloured T-shirt and a black jacket.

It is alleged his mother was at home when Nakane was dropped off at his house at Ndlovini, Wells Estate, after day care. While she prepared supper, Nakane played outside the house with his 10 year-old brother. The mother called them to come inside but only the elder child went in the house.

The mother looked for Nakane but was unable to find him. Enquiries were made in the area but no one could assist in providing any info of the whereabouts of Nakane, who was then reported missing at SAPS Swartkops.



Numerous search parties and mass searches were conducted with the assistance of various SAPS divisions/unit, community members, local and national media houses, private security companies, plus drones were used by a private company to scan the surrounding area of Wells Estate, Gqeberha but Nakane still remains missing.



Anyone who has any any info whatsoever is asked to contact the investigating officer D/Sgt Mluleki Mhlangani 0798967509 or D/Cst Msuthukazi Nkwenkwezi on: 082 302 5127; or Crime Stop 08600 10111; or SAPS Swartkops Station Commander, Lt Col John Perils on: 082 303 0299.

