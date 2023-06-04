Drugs valued at R425-m and weapons seized in successful EC SAPS operations

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- In Intelligence driven operations by the SAPS in the Eastern Cape (EC) 141 683 kilograms of dagga, 4.12 grams of cocaine and 871.50 grams of Tik (crystal meth) with a combined value of R425-m, were seized this past week.

In one operation detectives arrested a 38 year-old man in Bedford in the Sarah Baartman district of the EC on 1 June for the murder of a farm manager. He was one of 479 suspects arrested in the EC in the past week for crimes ranging from murder to possession of illicit drugs as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition..

The Bedford suspect also stole cellphones and a vehicle that was found abandoned in Somerset East a few hours later. The SAPS also found two firearms inside the abandoned vehicle.

In more operations held throughout the province in the past week, 136 720 litres of alcoholic beverages were confiscated from four unlicensed liquor outlets. Other noteworthy success were achieved in two priority districts, namely OR Tambo and Nelson Mandela Bay districts.

In OR Tambo 11 unlicensed firearms with ammunition were confiscated I and in Nelson Mandela Bay eight firearms were confiscated. Two automatic rifles (AK-47 and R5) were among firearms found in EC areas of Bityi, Madeira, Mthontsasa, Lusikisiki and Mthatha in the OR Tambo District.

All arrested suspects have since appeared in magistrate courts on respective charges. All the confiscated firearms will be sent to ballistics for analysis.

SAPS operations conducted by the various districts within the EC province from 28 May until yesterday, will ensure that police are gearing towards creating a safer environment for its citizen, the SAPS says.

EC Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, said: “Our men and women in blue will continue to crack the whip on criminals . We remain committed to decisively deal with crime and criminals within this Province.

“With more boots on the ground, we are determined to reduce the serious and violent crimes that are plaguing our societies,”Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene continued.

” With the implementation of the Operation Shanela( National) which kick-started in the Province this week, our main focus will be on targeting identified crime hot-spot areas.

“Criminals have a lot to worry about as we will be in their faces. ” she added.