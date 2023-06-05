Suspects arrested in possession of R3.4-m worth of diamonds and emeralds

Three suspects have been arrested in the Gauteng Province for illegally dealing in diamonds and emeralds worth about R3.6-m in Wonderboompoort.



The trio were among 623 suspects arrested for various crimes in the Tshwane district on the weekend. The Tshwane arrests were among a total of 1900 suspects arrested in various parts of Gauteng

Gauteng police said during operations they recovered 24 unlicensed firearms believed to have been used in serious crimes that include murder, attempted murder, robbery, car hijacking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, rape, fraud, and theft.

“Tip-offs and diligent and intelligent police observation during routine patrols led to the discovery of most firearms,” the police said.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, led the Operation called ‘O Kae Molao in Rietgat’ in Tshwane .

The arrested suspects will appear in a Tshwane Magistrate court in due course.