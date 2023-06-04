Two men busted with 53 rubbish bags full of abalone

Two men were arrested on the N1 by the Trompsburg Highway Patrol in the Free Sate province of South Africa for possession of abalone early this morning, 4 June.



The SAPS says at about 4 am Trompsburg Highway Patrol members were conducting a stop and search on the N1 just outside Trompsburg town.



They stopped a white Toyota Hilux bakkie(van) that had a canopy with painted windows. In the back of the van police found about 53 black rubbish bags filled with abalone.

Photos: SAPS



Two men, aged 31 and 42, heading to Bloemfontein were arrested and are expected to appear in the Trompsburg Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of possession of abalone

Advertisement