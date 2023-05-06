Danger of Rip currents with Spring Tides

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- With the full moon Spring tide peaking yesterday, 5 May, the NSRI warns bathers and seafarers to be cautious of rip currents, aka backwash, as the current Spring Tides are now higher and lower than normal.



These Spring Tides are known to cause stronger than normal rip currents and risks are normally increased at the tide change – when the high tide peak recedes towards low tide.

The NSRI reminds bathers that there are two high tides and two low tides daily and times are slighter later on each following day.

“Spring tides are known to cause stronger than normal rip currents and risks are normally increased at the tide change- when the high tide peak recedes towards low tide,” the NSRI says.



The public is cautioned to be careful along the coastline. “Even though Summer weather conditions appear to prevail, winter seas are building up and this is causes our coastline to experience some rough seas at times.



“Bathers, paddlers, sailors, shoreline anglers, recreational and commercial boaters are urged to have safety top of mind., the NSRI says .

NSRI also cautions parents to ensure their children have responsible adult supervision around water at the seaside and inland.

The NSRI srelates that the Spring tide affect on the coastline will gradually recede by mid week. So during this early part of this new week, bathers should be extremely cautious.



In addition following two shark incidents in the Eastern Cape last week, the NSRI appeals to bathers tp exercise caution when swimming, surfing, paddling and sail boarding.( https://stfrancischronicle.com/2023/05/03/man-bitten-by-shark-at-supertubes-jbay-this-evening/)

https://www.nsri.org.za/2015/09/how-to-spot-a-rip-current/

The public is also advised to follow the local weather services.

