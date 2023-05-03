Man bitten by shark at Supertubes , JBay, this evening

Stop Press…. Breaking…

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A 50 year-old Cape Town man was bitten by a shark while surfing at Super tubes in Jeffreys Bay this evening , the NSRI has announced .

This is the second shark attack in the Eastern Cape this month , following the one at Mdumbi, Transkei on 2 May ( https://stfrancischronicle.com/2023/05/02/man-bitten-by-shark-in-transkei-airlifted-to-hospital/ )

The Jeffrey Bay NSRI volunteer duty crew were alerted to the incident by a bystander wanting permission to access the NSRI Shark Bite Kit at the world renown surfing spot, Supertubes Beach, at Jeffreys Bay.

NSRI Jeffreys Bay rescue swimmers and NSRI medics responded directly to the scene and an NSRI rescue craft was prepared to be launched.

It is reported that some surfers rescued the shark-bite victim and brought him to shore

The bystander had managed to get the kit and initiated First Aid treatment to the patient. NSRI medics assisted public members, who had already applied trauma pads to a bite wound sustained by the surfer

NSRI had called ambulance services, alerted the SAPS, and the Eastern Cape Government Health EMS responded to the scene where medical treatment was continued on the man, who was in good spirits and in a stable position.

The injured man was then transported by ambulance to hospital.

An appeal has been made for the public to be cautious in the sea in this area.

Kouga Municipality says there are no lifeguards on Kouga beaches currently as it is not high season, so swimming is at one’s own risk.

More details to follow…