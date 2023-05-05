Hawks arrest alleged smuggler with +R7.8-m illicit cigarettes

-Edited by Bev Mortimer-More than R7.8 million worth contraband cigarettes found in a gas tanker were seized by the SA Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigators on 3 May in Potchesftroom in the North West Province of South Africa

A 49 year-old man was arrested for allegedly smuggling 75 cartons of illicit Chelsea cigarettes found in a gas tanker of a truck from travelling from Buffelshoek to Potchefstroom.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) said that its team followed up info of a truck carrying contraband cigarettes, which it confiscated along with the the cigarettes.

The suspect will appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court today , 5 May on charges of possession of illicit cigarettes and contravention of the Customs and Excise Act 91 of 1964.