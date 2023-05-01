Tavern owner fatally shoots man, vigilantes then torch the place

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A lifeless body with multiple gunshot wounds, plus three shops and three vehicles on fire, was the scene in the North-west village of Shivulani village, near Giyani, when police responded to information of a shooting at a tavern there.

In what is believed to be mob justice, vigilante torched the Kapeni tavern, two Spaza shops a liquor store and three vehicles .

Police said the incident happened in the early hours of 29 April at the tavern. Preliminary investigations reveal the owner of the tavern shot several shots at the victim and killed him before he fled the scene of crime. The deceased was identified as Vukosi Obedience Chabalala, aged 26.

Giyani police are now investigating cases of murder, arson and malicious damage to property. After following possible leads police succeeded in apprehending one of the suspects, a 36-year-old suspect on charges of arson and malicious damage to property. He will appear before the Giyani Magistrate court soon.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers condemned the incidents: “Those responsible for taking the law into their own hands should be arrested and must face the full might of the law.”

Anyone who can provide a valuable information that can assist the police in apprehending the suspects is requested to contact the nearest Police Station or forward it on MySAPSApp.