Natjoints to prevent criminality if truck drivers strike tomorrow

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Threats of a protest by striking truck drivers tomorrow, 30 April, in South Africa, has resulted in multi-disciplinary joint law enforcement operations and law enforcement officers will be deployed and on high alert to increase police visibility and to prevent and combat any form of criminality.

This is according to a statement today from the country’s Natjoints (National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure). Natjoints assures the nation that no lawlessness in the form of barricading of roads, torching of trucks and looting of goods from those operating will be tolerated.

Natjoints has mobilised all its resources, including all key stakeholders, to ensure measures are in place to prevent and combat any forms of lawlessness.

Natjoints and respective Provjoints (provincial Operational and Intelligence Structure) have been daily monitoring the situation and associated risks.

Private security companies through the SAPS E2 project (eyes and ears) have pledged their support to work together to combat criminality.

Natjoints calls on those participating in the protest to do so peacefully and respect those who do not wish to partake in the strike.

Anyone found found to be on the wrong side of the law is warned that law enforcement officers will not hesitate to respond accordingly within the ambit of the law.

The Natjoints also assures the public that the enforcement of the law will be applied within relevant prescripts to ensure people’s freedom of movement is not prohibited and that stability prevails throughout the country.

