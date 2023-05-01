Cops seize around 50k-worth heroin hidden in car

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Limpopo Province police seized 26 balls of heroin, with a street value of R50k, inside a Toyota car and two suspects were arrested in Mankweng in the Limpopo province on 29 April at about 12.30 pm.



The pair, allegedly part of a drug syndicate in the area, were arrested for dealing in drugs intended to be sold to the youngsters and students of the University of Limpopo.



The suspects were stopped and searched before making a delivery to one of their clients and police discovered the heroin, upon searching the car.



The duo were immediately apprehended for dealing in drugs.



Police said tThe Provincial Organised Crime Team together with Mankweng Crime Intelligence Unit had received information about two suspects dealing in drugs at Mankweng, University of Limpopo Gate 2, and immediately acted. The mastermind of the distribution of the drugs was identified driving a Toyota Yaris sedan from Polokwane, with his accomplice, and the pair were monitored until they arrived at Mamadimo Park location.



The car used for deliveries, valued at R120k, was also seized during the arrest.



The mastermind, aged 39, and his distributor, aged 37, will appear before Mankweng Magistrate court tomorrow, 2 May on charges of possession and dealing in drugs.



Police investigations are continuing.

Earlier this year in February, 500 balls of heroin destined for Limpopo learners, were seized and two Nigerians were arrested by Limpopo police.



The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, has praised members for their sterling work in the eradication of drugs and further reassured the community that the fight against the drugs and other related crimes will continue in the Province.

