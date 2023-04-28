R409 400 worth of abalone seized, 12 suspects arrested

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- On Wednesday this week in the Eastern Cape of South Africa the Jeffreys Bay SAPS, plus K9 officers with dogs, arrested 12 suspects for alleged illegal possession of abalone.

The multi-task law enforcement team together with officials from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs, carried out observation duties in Aston Bay suburb of Jeffreys Bay from 10 pm on 25 April until 4 am on 26 April and monitored suspected poachers.

A half hour after midnight on 26 April, police swooped on 12 men spotted leaving the sea carrying bags, and the cops seized 2047 units of abalone and diving equipment. The estimated street value of the abalone is R409 400.

The gang members, aged 19-38 , were arrested. The suspects will appear in the Humansdorp magistrate court today, 28 April.