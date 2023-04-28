Drugs worth R5-million seized by cops

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A woman was arrested for being in possession of R2+-million worth of mandrax on Wednesday this week , and in a separate, unrelated incident the same day, also in the Western Cape of South Africa, police seized R3-million worth of drugs from n empty hotel room, allegedly occupied by a foreign drug courier.

In the one incident, a total 41 000 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R2 050 000 were seized by West Coast law enforcement officers on 26 April, a statement today from the office of West Coast Provincial commissioner said.



During an integrated operation, the West Coast District, Provincial Operational Command Centre and Provincial Traffic, conducted a vehicle checkpoint along the N7 Klawer weigh bridge. They stopped and searched a suspicious vehicle which resulted in the confiscation of the drugs.



The driver of the vehicle, a 33 year-old woman was arrested and detained. She is due to appear in the Klawer Magistrate court today, 28 April, on a charge of dealing in drugs.



Meanwhile in a different drug crime the same day, at about 11 am, members of Table View SAPS received info about a foreign national, allegedly a drug courier, in a hotel room in Marine Drive. SAPS raided the room, empty at the time, and found 13 containers (13 kg) filled with Tik, with an estimated street value of R3.2 -million. All the ‘Tik’ was confiscated and booked.



The Hawks are now investigating the matter and are in pursuit of the suspect.



Provincial police management commended the members for their good work and working relationship with other law enforcement agencies to create a safer environment for the people of this Province.



“The abuse of illegal drugs is one of the root causes of violent crime in our communities, and members attached to the West Coast District, Provincial Operational Command Centre and Provincial Traffic, are lauded for their efforts to remove drugs from the streets,” the provincial statement said